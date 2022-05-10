Bengaluru: After making a corporate governance review, payments firm BharatPe on Tuesday said its board had recommended several measures including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct.Also Read - Ashneer Grover Speaks on Shark Tank India Judges Salary From Season 1

According to a news report by Reuters, BharatPe had started a corporate governance review in January in an effort to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders. Also Read - After SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank Hikes MCLR; Home, Car Loans Likely to go up | Details Here

Notably, BharatPe came under investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover earlier sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment. Also Read - Bank Customers Alert: Kotak Mahindra Bank Increases Interest on Fixed Deposits | Check Revised Rate Here

News agency Reuters had in January also reported that the audit would assess if BharatPe’s senior executives are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts, leading to a new code of conduct.

After making a review of a report to determine wilful misconduct and gross negligence by a former founder over the last two months, BharatPe then made the recommendation for several decisive measures and said those are being implemented.

In a statement, BharatPe said it was introducing a new vendor procurement policy to address any risk of employees indulging in suspicious transactions to enrich themselves. The company also added that it has terminated the services of several employees in departments who were directly involved with blocked vendors.

BharatPe in the statement said that amny vendors involved in malpractices, such as incorrect or inflated invoices, have been blocked for further business with the company. It said the company has already issued legal notices to these vendors to recover the amount and will be filing civil or criminal cases against them in the coming days.