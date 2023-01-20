Home

Good News For Job Seekers Amid Layoff Season: BharatPe Opens Hiring. Check Eligibility Criteria

BharatPe Recruitment 2023: At a time when major IT firms are freezing hiring amid layoff season, fintech platform, BharatPe, said it is starting recruitment drive and invited applications for the role of product managers. Taking to LinkedIn, BharatPe’s Chief Product Officer, Ankur Jain, shared the details of hiring, saying, “My company BharatPe is hiring product managers for all roles. If you are interested in working at the cutting edge of fintech, please consider BharatPe. Email us at producthiring@bharatpe.com.” said Ankur Jain in his post.

Giving details in the post, Ankur Jain said the company is constantly growing and currently stands with a transactions worth $25 billion.

He also stated that the company has disbursed around $1 billion loans and the company revenues have shot by three times in the last one year. “Company revenue have grown from $100 million ARR in early 2022, to $ 300 million ARR. He also informed about the company’s plan to go IPO next year,” he said.

He also made the people acquainted about the work environment of the payment platform and the challenges they will be focusing upon.

Talking about the eligibility, he said the employees will need to work on issues like the next-gen payment platform, best-in-class fintech products, AI/ML-based lending platform, credit risk modelling, loyalty platform, IoT devices, etc.

He further said the employees will also get to work on new products which are in stealth right now.

The recruitment drive from BharatPe comes at a time when social media is flooded with the posts and messages of employees who have been fired by big tech firms.

Several major tech firms such as Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft are preparing mass layoff due to uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions at global level.