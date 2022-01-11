BharatPe Vs Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Kotak Mahindra Bank has said it would take legal action against angel investor Ashneer Grover, managing director of financial tech company BharatPe, and his wife Madhuri over an abusive call matter. In a statement, the bank acknowledged that the couple had sent a legal notice to them, without elaborating on the reasons for the same on October 30, accusing that the bank failed to secure finance and allocation of shares in the Nykaa IPO, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages.Also Read - IPO-Bound LIC Gets RBI Nod To Increase Stake In IndusInd Bank. Details Here

The Kotak Mahindra Bank also alleged that the audio clip is of their employee being threatened and abused by the couple for failing to secure financing and allocation of share in Nykaa’s blockbuster initial public offering last year. Also Read - IPO-Bound LIC Can Now Have 9.99 Per Cent Stake In Kotak Mahindra Bank | Details Here

“This notice was received by us and was replied to appropriately at the time, including placing on record our objections to inappropriate language used by Grover. Appropriate legal action is being pursued,” the Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement. Also Read - Nykaa Share Price Drops Big. Check Details

Notably, an audio clip had surfaced on social media last week where a couple was hurling abuses at the relationship manager from a bank rumoured to be associated with Grover, but Ashneer Grover denied any such claims. He also called the entire episode ‘fake’.

It must be noted that BharatPe is a fintech company catering to small merchants in India. The fintech firm serves to over 75 lakh merchants across 150 Indian cities and has already facilitated the disbursement of loans totalling over Rs 3,000 crore to these merchants since its launch.

After exchange of charges started, #UninstallBharatPe began to trend on Twitter. Here’s what netizens said about the feud.

Ashneer grover thinking he’ll get away after deleting his tweet- #UninstallBharatPe pic.twitter.com/DwMs3ZumkI — BeingDevil༒ MI 💙💙 (@BeingDevilMe) January 11, 2022

People right now after childish behaviour by Ashneer #UninstallBharatPe pic.twitter.com/DEWfYFx8NY — RV (@MeBeingspring) January 11, 2022

As per reports, Grover said that some scamster is trying to extort funds (USD 2,40,000 bitcoins) and that he has more character than that, in a tweet which was deleted later.