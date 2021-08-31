New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday described that the reports on likely investment by Google into the company as speculations. The company responded after the exchanges had sought clarification on the reports of a possible investment running into thousands of crores by the US-headquartered technology major into the telco.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Scores & Updates, Day 7: Mariyappan Thangavelu Wins Silver, Sharad Kumar Settles for Bronze As India end Day On High

"We would like to submit that the Company, as a matter of policy, does not comment on media speculation/report(s)," it said in a regulatory filing.