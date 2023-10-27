Home

Bharti Airtel Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal Announces Key Satellite Communication Breakthrough; Check How It Will Impact The Country

Sunil Bharti Mittal at India Mobile Congress (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel, announced a breakthrough satellite communication technology for India at the 7th India Mobile Congress. Mittal unveiled the OneWeb constellation, a network of satellites that will provide high-speed, low-latency internet to India and the world. Bharti Airtel is the largest shareholder in OneWeb, and the company is now poised to provide satellite communication services to India, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

The OneWeb constellation will be able to provide internet access to even the remotest parts of India, and it will also be able to provide backhaul support for 5G networks.

Sunil Mittal Announces Breakthrough Satellite Communication: Impact On India

Speaking to a captivated audience, Mittal declared, “A new technology is now available for our country. Satellite communication is here to serve every inch of our country and, of course, the globe.”

Mittal credited this achievement to the successful collaboration with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), stating, “With your intervention, we were able to get two rockets GSLV Mk 3 from ISRO to launch 72 satellites last year.”

India Mobile Congress: What To Expect From Next Month

Starting next month, India will witness an unprecedented era of connectivity, as Mittal proudly announced, “Anybody anywhere in the country, however remote, far, or in difficult areas, can be connected from our satellite ground station that has been set up in Mehsana, Gujarat.”

This technological advancement in satellite communication promises to bridge the digital divide in India, connecting even the most isolated regions, fostering development, and transforming the way the nation communicates.

India’s Accelerated Growth In Digital Infrastructure

Sunil Mittal’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for India’s technological landscape, opening up a world of possibilities for connectivity, communication, and progress. The Chairman of Bharti Enterprises also spoke about how India’s digital infrastructure can accelerate the World economy.

“Two pillars are very important for IMC 2023…First was Digital India…You raised the slogan of JAM Trinity which was based on Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile is being discussed across the world. Whether it is the World Bank, UN, WTO, African Union, European Nation, G20, OECD Countries, or BRICS, there is only one slogan, the Digital Infrastructure that India has built can accelerate the world economy, especially in those countries which have a lack of infrastructure…The second most important one is Make in India” Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

The India Mobile Congress serves as a platform to showcase India’s technological advancements and innovations while facilitating discussions on the nation’s digital future.

About Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, one of the wealthiest people in India, started his own businesses at the age of 18 with only Rs 20,000. He first made crankshafts for local bicycle manufacturers. Then, he and his brothers started Bharti Overseas Trading Company, an import business that brought electric power generators to Japan. However, the importation of electric power generators was later prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies)

