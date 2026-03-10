Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it converts 10.5 million warrants into shares, check details here

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of ₹281.91 crore, provided investors with significant information after market hours on Monday. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at ₹21.95, up 0.05%, or ₹0.01, on the BSE.

The company stated that the board meeting held on March 9, 2026, approved the conversion of 10.5 million warrants into equity shares. These warrants will be converted into 10.5 million equity shares with a face value of ₹1 per share at an issue price of ₹23.75, including a premium of ₹22.75.

These shares will be offered on a preferential basis to the promoter group and certain identified investors from the public category. The company has received an amount of approximately ₹18.70 crores against the conversion of these warrants, deposited at ₹17.8125 per warrant (75% of the issue price). Following this conversion and allotment of shares, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to ₹14,06,52,000, comprising a total of 14,06,52,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

In its filing, the company said its board members have declared an interim dividend of 1%, i.e., a dividend of ₹0.01 per equity share of face value of ₹1. The record date for the fixed dividend is February 20, 2026.

The company’s operating income for the December quarter (Q3FY26) was ₹174.54 crore, significantly higher than the ₹126.80 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, the company’s revenue was ₹134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA was Rs 73.6 million, up from Rs 53.4 million in the same period last year. EBITDA margin also increased slightly to 4.3 percent, up from 4.2 percent previously.

Talking about net profit, the company earned a net profit of ₹4.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter, which is 37% higher than ₹3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.