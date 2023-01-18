Bhavik Koladiya Drags Ashneer Grover To Court To Reclaim Shares In His Brainchild, BharatPe

Home

BharatPe was founded by Bhavik Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani in 2017. In 2018, Ashneer Grover joined the company as the third co-founder

New Delhi: About five months after he quit following disagreements with the management of a company he co-founded, Bhavik Koladiya, one of the original founders of BharatPe, has sued former co-founder Ashneer Grover to get his shares back.

The matter has been listed in the Delhi High Court which will hear the matter on Wednesday, January 18.

BharatPe was founded by Bhavik Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani in 2017. In 2018, Ashneer Grover joined the company as the third co-founder. According to Mint, when Grover joined, he got 32 per cent equity in the company, Nakrani held 25.5 per cent and Koladiya remained the largest shareholder with a 42.5 per cent stake.

Koladiya had a history. A history of being convicted of credit card fraud that he had to spend a jail term in the United States.

“Owing to discomfort on the part of large institutional investors to have a person with a jail term in the US” — Koladiya was no more named a founder by the time Sequoia Capital came on board as an investor in 2018.

Ashneer Grover remained the face of BharatPe afterward. As per an ET report, Koladiya had transferred his shares to Grover, Nakrani and Mansukhbhai Mohanbhai Nakrani some other early-stage investors and angel investors in December 2018.

Even as many a times Grover maintained that Koladiya sold his shares to him and other buyers, latter told ET Prime that he had triggered an agreenment with Nakrani and Grover in 2018 get his ‘pledged shares’ of BharatPe.