Bhavish Aggarwal: From IIT Bombay to Building Ola and leading India’s EV revolution

Bhavish Aggarwal: From IIT Bombay to Building Ola and leading Indias EV revolution

Bhavish Aggarwal is the founder of Ola and Ola Electric, known for reshaping India’s mobility landscape through ride-hailing innovation and a bold push toward electric vehicles and clean transportation.

Meet Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, before founding Ola Electric, Bhavish had already founded and scaled up Ola, India’s largest online cab aggregator. Bold in vision, aggressive in execution, and obsessed with scale, Bhavish Aggarwal has played a significant role in transforming India’s mobility landscape as well as paving the way for electric vehicles in the country.

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Background

Aggarwal was born on August 28th, 1985, in Ludhiana, Punjab. He studied Computer Science Engineering at India’s Institute of Technology in Bombay. Following his education, he worked briefly at Microsoft Research India.

Bhavish Aggarwal Founded Ola

In 2010, Bhavish Aggarwal went on to co-found what was then known as Ola Cabs. Ola would go on to become India’s largest cab aggregator, expanding across the country and internationally. Since then, Ola has branched out into other offerings, such as electric vehicles, fleet technologies, and more.

Ola Electric was born

Ola Electric was started by Bhavish Aggarwal in 2017. Although at the time spun from its parent company as a separate entity, Ola Electric is still owned by Bhavish Aggarwal and runs under similar hues of innovation and disruption.

The main product that Ola Electric offered at its India launch was an electric scooter. More recently, it has been recognized for setting up what is touted to be the largest two-wheeler EV factory in the world. Ola Futurefactory began mass-production in Tamil Nadu.

CEO Traits Bhavish Aggarwal Displays

Bhavish Aggarwal isn’t afraid to take shots where he feels they are needed. He’s vocal on issues he cares about from time-to-time sharing announcements on Ola products and services on his social media. He isn’t afraid to criticize the government when he feels it’s needed. While this tends to get Aggarwal into hot waters with the public, it’s proven effective in getting media coverage. Despite growing proof of his companies positive impact on Indian consumers, Aggarwal has been criticized for poor execution and customer service. Slow customer service is often the tradeoff with companies that grow at hypergolian stages.

Leadership Style: Ambitious. Hands-on. Disruptor.

Bhavish Aggarwal believes in electric vehicles and is doing what he can to not only support Indian’s EV ecosystem but grow it. He envisions India’s long-term shift to clean energy beginning with transportation. That’s why you’ll see him backing initiatives that align with the Indian Government’s mission for a Made in India brand.

Why Bhavish Aggarwal is Influential?

India’s startup ecosystem is still in its infancy. But there are key players like Bhavish Aggarwal that will shape how we view entrepreneurship and startups for years to come. Bhavish Aggarwal doesn’t just run the country’s most successful cab-aggregator; he’s also shaping the way millions of Indians commute and how India moves forward with transportation.

