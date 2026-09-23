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BHIM App rolls Out 24/7 AI Assistant MyUPI for Instant Support, mandate controls and safety; check features in details

BHIM MyUPI payments launched: 9 services users can access at one place, from checking transactions to managing UPI Autopay

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 23, 2026, 3:28 PM IST
BHIM App rolls Out 24/7 AI Assistant MyUPI for Instant Support, mandate controls and safety; check features in details

BHIM MyUPI payments launched: 9 services users can access at one place, from checking transactions to managing UPI Autopay

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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