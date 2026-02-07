Home

Business

Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip economic corridor launched by Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip economic corridor launched by Odisha CM

Developed Odisha by 2047: Aligned with India's Vision 2047 for a developed nation, and envisioned as the key economic engine driving Odisha's transformation over the next two decades.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday, February 7, 2026, launched a long-term economic vision document for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER). (Image: @HUDDeptOdisha/X)

New Delhi: Mohan Charan Majhi, the chief minister of Odisha, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, launched a long-term economic vision document for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER), outlining an integrated strategy to transform this four-city corridor into a high-growth, globally competitive economic hub by 2047.

Designed as a cornerstone of a developed Odisha and aligned with India’s national development goals, the BCPPER vision seeks to integrate industrial expansion, urbanization, logistics, innovation, and cultural assets into a unified development framework.

Key highlights of the BCPPER project

Integrated Four-City Development Region: BCPPER brings together Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and Paradeep under a single, coordinated economic development framework. Designed as Odisha’s primary growth corridor and a model City Economic Region (CER).

Long-Term Vision: Developed Odisha by 2047: Aligned with India’s Vision 2047 for a developed nation. Envisioned as the key economic engine driving Odisha’s transformation over the next two decades.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Targeting massive economic expansion

Targeting massive economic expansion with the current economic size of $22.4 billion. The targeted economic size by 2047 is $500 billion. It is expected to contribute significantly more than its current 19% share of Odisha’s economy.

Over 80 strategic projects have been identified spanning high-impact sectors, including metal downstream and advanced manufacturing, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, biotechnology and life sciences, IT, ITES and digital innovation, education and skill development, tourism, culture and hospitality, and logistics and port-related industries.

Over 30 policy and reform initiatives are a part of it with features like ease of doing business reforms, investment facilitation mechanisms, innovation and startup support, export promotion and trade logistics, urban governance and institutional strengthening, and port-based industrialization.

What does BCPPER offer

Paradip Port: Paradip Port is positioned as the anchor for export-oriented manufacturing, global value chain integration, trade gateway to Eastern India, strong focus on logistics, warehousing, and multimodal connectivity, and distinct roles for each city.

Bhubaneswar: Hub for technology, governance, innovation, and education.

Cuttack: Commercial, financial, and traditional business center.

Puri: Global religious tourism, culture, and services hub

Paradip: Gateway for port-based industries, logistics, and trade

Sustainable infrastructure, boosting tourism and cultural economy

Climate-resilient and future-ready urbanization with emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience and disaster preparedness, smart mobility and public transport, affordable housing and livable environments.

Large-scale job creation with a focus on creating high-paying jobs in manufacturing and services, and an emphasis on opportunities for youth, women, and skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Boosting tourism and the cultural economy by dthe evelopment of integrated tourism and cultural circuits around Puri and positioning Odisha as a global spiritual and heritage destination.

Alignment with national policy and integrated with the City Economic Region (CER) framework announced by the Central Government. Expected central assistance, including Rs 5,000 crore per CER.

NITI Aayog supported scheme developed with technical assistance from NITI Aayog, identified as a top five priority urban area at the national level, and designed as a replicable model for other Indian regions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.