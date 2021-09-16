New Delhi: A day after Tata Sons and SpiceJet submitted financial bids to acquire loss-making state airline Air India, the Central government on Thursday said that it is evaluating technical aspects of the bids received. Giving further details, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre is looking forward to taking the whole process to its logical conclusion.Also Read - No Leadership Structural Changes at Tata Sons On Anvil, Says Chairman Chandrasekaran

"The bids have been completed. The Central government is evaluating the technical aspects of the bids received. We are very hopeful. We are looking forward to taking the whole process to its logical conclusion," Scindia said.

On Wednesday, Tata Sons, the holding company of India's largest conglomerate, and SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh have submitted financial bids to acquire Air India.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department that is running the privatisation process, tweeted of financial “bids” being received but did not say how many companies were in fray.

“Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

A Tata Sons spokesperson confirmed to PTI that the group has put in a bid for the national carrier.

SpiceJet Chairperson and Managing Director Ajay Singh has submitted a financial bid in his personal capacity, sources said.

Another source said multiple financial bids have been received for the airline.

The financial bids will be evaluated against an undisclosed reserve price and the bid offering the highest price above that benchmark would be accepted.

The bid will be initially examined by the transaction advisor before the recommendation is sent to the Cabinet for approval.

The Tata Group founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932. The government nationalised the airline in 1953. Tatas operate a premier full-service carrier, Vistara, in partnership with Singapore Airlines. It was not immediately known if the group put in the bid on its own or through budget carrier AirAsia India.

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India’s 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.