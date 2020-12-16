New Delhi: At a time when the farmers’ protest entered 21st day in the national capital, the Central government on Wednesday took a decision to help farmers directly by depositing money of subsidy into their accounts. As per the announcement, the subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports at the rate of Rs 6000 per tonne. This was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Also Read - Sunny Deol Gets 'Y Level' Security Days After he Shows Support For Centre's Farm Laws

"The Union Cabinet has taken the decision to help farmers directly by depositing money of subsidy into their accounts. The subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports at the rate of Rs 6000 per tonne," Javadekar said.

The Union Minister further added that the move will help 5 crore farmers and 5 lakh workers in various sugar mills. "Farmers will get 3 credits- within 1 week, farmers will get Rs5361 crore, Rs18,000 crore of export running to be credited to their accounts to the extent of their dues, and Rs 3500 crore, the subsidy decided today," Javadekar added.

Notably, the decision from the Centre has come n a day when the farmers have intensified their agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws. On Wednesday, they have completely closed the Chilla border that connects Noida with Delhi.

On the other hand, over 40 farmer unions protesting against the new laws wrote to the Centre on Wednesday, asking it to stop holding “parallel talks” with other farmer bodies over the contentious legislations.

The letter by ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’, which represents farmer bodies mostly from Punjab, comes against the backdrop of the government holding talks with several farmers organisations from different states who the Centre claimed have extended their support to the new agriculture laws.

In a letter to Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said the Centre should also stop “defaming” the ongoing protests being held at several Delhi border points against the three farm laws.

“We want the government to stop defaming farmers’ agitation and holding parallel talks with other farmers’ organisations,” said Darshan Pal, a member of the ‘Sankyukt Kisan Morcha’, in his letter written in Hindi.

In his letter, Pal has also recorded in writing the farmer unions’ decision to reject a recent government proposal of amendments in the new laws.

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and submitted a memorandum with suggestions on the laws and the Minimum Support Price.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) has also decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the leaders of agitating farmers asserted they will make the Centre repeal the three new agri laws in a hardening of their stand.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.