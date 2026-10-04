Big boost for global economy as OPEC+ cartel agrees to keep oil production steady amid attacks in Gulf

OPEC+ core members agreed to keep oil production targets steady for November 2026 amid Middle East tension and Brent crude crossing $100 per barrel.

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New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the global crude oil supplies, the core seven members of the OPEC+ oil cartel, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed on Sunday, October 4, 2026, to keep their oil production targets steady for November. The decision comes as Brent crude trades above $100 per barrel due to lingering Middle East conflict, despite a brief dip in oil prices following the G7 nations’ agreement to release diesel reserves upon US President Donald Trump’s request. The OPEC+ alliance agreed during a virtual meeting on Sunday, October 4, 2026, to hold oil production targets steady for November, maintaining market stability amidst persistent uncertainties stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. The decision was finalized by seven core members of the oil cartel, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman. Here are all the details you need to know about the step taken by OPEC+ oil cartel.

The OPEC+ on August 2 approved an increase in its crude production quota by around 188,000 barrels per day from September, which restores the earlier production cuts that were rolled out by the oil cartel in 2023.

Key Operational Highlights

Production Target Maintained: The seven core OPEC+ members decided to keep November oil production quotas unchanged from September/October levels to ensure global supply balance.

Brent Crude Surges: Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven crude prices above $100 a barrel, despite short-term pressure from G7 diesel reserve releases.

Future Framework Under Review: The cartel plans a comprehensive review of member capacity baselines to determine future quota allocations before altering output targets.

The decision to increase production was taken by the seven key OPEC+ producers. However, the decision of OPEC+ to increase production has a limited impact on global oil supplies as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt oil and gas exports as the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas exports transit, remains choked. Consequently, higher production quotas do not automatically translate into more oil reaching global buyers. Matters have taken a turn for the worse with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels capturing the area in Yemen around the Red Sea coast, which has further disrupted tanker movement through the Suez Canal route.

(With inputs from agencies)