Big boost for Indian economy as World Bank raises India’s FY27 growth forecast to 7.1 % despite strong El Niño

The World Bank has predicted that India’s growth momentum remains robust with 7.1 % rate of growth despite strong El Niño, which led to less rain.

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Indian economy growth- Representational AI image

New Delhi: In a matter of big boost for the Indian economy amid the West Asia crisis and strong El Nino, the World Bank upgraded India’s economic growth forecast for FY27, citing resilient domestic demand and continued strength in key sectors of the economy. In the recent report shared by the global agency named South Asia Economic Update, the multilateral institution raised India’s GDP growth projection by 0.5 percentage points to 7.1 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.6 per cent. The World Bank also said that supported by sustained expansion in the industrial and services sectors, India’s growth momentum remains robust. Here are all the details you need to know about the GDP projection and economic growth report shared by the World Bank.

World Bank on country’s long-term growth prospects

The World Bank has said India’s growth momentum remains robust, supported by sustained expansion in the industrial and services sectors. It noted that the country’s long-term growth prospects continue to be underpinned by a series of structural reforms, including labour code consolidation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, tariff rationalisation, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and significant investments in both physical and digital infrastructure, a report by IANS news agency said.

According to the report, strength in the broader economy is expected to offset weakness in the agricultural sector, helping India maintain a strong growth trajectory in the current financial year. The institution said domestic demand continues to provide a solid foundation for economic activity despite external uncertainties. However, the World Bank cautioned that risks to the growth outlook remain.

Impact of adverse weather conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon

Elevated energy prices and adverse weather conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon could pose challenges to economic performance and inflation management in the coming months. At the regional level, the World Bank revised upward its forecast for South Asia’s economic growth in 2026 to 6.9 per cent, compared with a previous estimate of 6.3 per cent. The stronger outlook has been largely driven by India’s performance.

Excluding India, the region’s growth forecast was lowered to 3.6 per cent from 4.1 per cent, mainly due to a sharp downward revision in Bangladesh’s growth expectations. The report highlighted that South Asia faces a difficult global environment marked by rising energy costs and climate-related risks.

(With inputs from agencies)