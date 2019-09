New Delhi: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday made a major announcement aimed at giving a big relief to the hotel industry. The GST (goods and services tax) rate on hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 7,500 per night has been reduced to 12% from the existing 18%, whereas the tax on room tariff of above Rs 7,500 has been slashed to 18% from the existing 28%. The minister said that there will be no GST on room tariffs of below Rs 1,000 per night.