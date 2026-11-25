Big concern for Indian exporters as Trump’s US proposes 17 pc tariff on Indian goods under new trade framework

US proposes up to 25% tariff on Indian goods under a new trade framework targeting excess manufacturing capacity, with the rate dropping to 17% if India signs a reciprocal trade deal.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (IANS/PMO)

New Delhi: In a matter of concern for Indian traders, the United States, led by President Donald Trump has proposed a 17 per cent tariff on Indian goods under a new trade framework. Placing India among 14 economies, the administration plans targeted the economies to address what it describes as excess manufacturing capacity and production among major trading partners. According to the tariff list released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), tariffs on Indian exports could be as high as 25 per cent, although the rate would be reduced to 17 per cent if New Delhi reaches a trade agreement with the Trump administration.

New proposal targets China, EU, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Bangladesh

The proposal is part of a broader package of measures covering several economies, including China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The move follows an investigation launched by the USTR in March to examine whether foreign governments were maintaining manufacturing capacity and production levels that exceed actual market demand, resulting in oversupply and distortions in global trade. US officials argue that such practices depress prices and undermine domestic manufacturing industries in the United States.

A senior US official said the investigation focused on whether trading partners were pursuing policies considered unreasonable or discriminatory and whether those actions were adversely affecting American commerce.

Washington alleges that the countries under scrutiny have been encouraging production and industrial capacity beyond market requirements. The investigation spans a wide range of sectors, including batteries, cement, chemicals and processed food. US officials contend that excess production can flood global markets with goods, putting pressure on prices and making it more difficult for American manufacturers to compete. The proposed measures are not expected to take effect immediately.

The US administration has opened the tariffs for public consultation, allowing businesses and stakeholders to submit comments before any final decision is taken. A senior US official indicated that January would be the earliest possible timeline for implementation.

The latest tariff proposal comes months after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier global tariffs, ruling that the president lacked the legal authority under the statute invoked by the White House to impose those duties. However, sector-specific tariffs on products such as automobiles and steel remain in place.

(With inputs from agencies)