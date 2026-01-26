Home

According to the DDA, this scheme includes 1301 flats in Narela and 411 flats in Siraspur.

(Image: dda.gov.in)

New Delhi: After government employees, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its first major housing scheme of 2026 for the general public. This housing scheme includes flats in the HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS categories, with 1720 flats for sale. Under this scheme, the general public too will be eligible to purchase DDA flats. But the news doesn’t end here.

DDA offering huge discount on the flats

DDA is offering a huge discount of 25 per cent on the flats. As mentioned above, the housing scheme includes flats in HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS categories and the total number of flats is 1720 and they have been launched in Narela and Siraspur, with a major chunk of the flats in Narela.

According to the DDA, this scheme is part of affordable housing, and there has been a popular demand from the public for such schemes apart from the premium schemes.

Here’s how you can apply

The registration process for the scheme has already started. Booking of flats will begin on January 28. Flats can be booked through the DDA portal eservices.dda.org. These flats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A registration fee of Rs. 2500 will be charged, which is non-refundable.

The booking amount for HIG flats is Rs 10 lakh, for MIG it is Rs 4 lakh, for LIG it is Rs 1 lakh, and for EWS it is Rs 50,000.

How many flats are available under this housing scheme?

According to the DDA, this scheme includes 1301 flats in Narela and 411 flats in Siraspur. All the flats in Siraspur are in the LIG category. In Narela, there are 298 HIG, 459 MIG, 481 LIG, and 63 EWS flats.

To simplify it further for you, there are 298 HIG flats, 459 MIG flats, and 481 LIG flats in Narela. The prices for HIG range from Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 95.88 lakh, Rs 82.22 lakh to Rs 66.28 lakh for MIG flats, and Rs 15.26 lakh to Rs 15.32 lakh for LIG flats.

There are 411 LIG flats in Siraspur with prices ranging from Rs 11.51 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh, while there are 63 flats for the EWS category in at a price range of Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.