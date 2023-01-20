Home

BIG FALL In JSW Steel Q3 Results: Profit Dips Whopping 89% YoY to Rs 490 Crore, Misses Estimates

New Delhi: Steel major JSW Steel Ltd reported an 89 per cent fall year on year (YoY) in net profit at Rs 490 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). In Q3FY22, the company had posted a profit of Rs 4,357 crore.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations, grew 2 per cent YoY to Rs 39,134 crore as against Rs 38,017 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.

On Friday, JSW Steel’s stock closed 2.25 per cent lower at Rs 742.95 apiece on the NSE.

JSW Steel reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13 per cent.