Big 4 Firms Hiring In India: Even as several IT companies announced lay offs in the past few weeks, the Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) – are planning to scale up hiring in India. COVID pandemic pushed back hiring and the job market is still on the recovery path. Even as several companies including Google, HCL have taken steps to reduce its employees, the top four consulting firms reportedly said they would hire more freshers in the coming months.

BIG 4 HIRING IN INDIA

The top four consulting firms – Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG – are expected to hire 80,000 employees in the upcoming months, according to a report by Financial Express. Several job roles in non-tech and tech space would be in demand in the companies including business analysts, financial specialists, devops, data science, cybersecurity and others.

EY is planning mainly to hire about 10,000 freshers from management and engineering colleges in India. The freshers would mainly be incorporated for the company’s business and global delivery services departments. Meanwhile, SV Nathan, the chief talent officer (CTO) at Deloitte, told Economic Times that campus hiring have seen growth as talent is in “short supply”.

BIG 4 HIRING: JOB ROLES TO BE ON DEMAND

Business analysts

Business operations consulting

Financial specialists

Devops

Cybersecurity

Cloud tech

Mobility

Data science

Analytics

OTHER CONSULTING FIRMS TO HIRE MORE FRESHERS IN INDIA

Besides the Big Four, other top consulting firms like McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) plans to go on campus hiring spree to offer jobs to freshers. “From a business point of view we are seeing strong growth in India and globally. To meet the high demand consultant support post-pandemic, we will hire a record number of freshers this year, from top campuses such as the IITs and IIMs, undergraduate colleges such as St Stephen’s, LSR and SRCC, while expanding to a few other campuses,” said Natarajan Sankar, MD and partner, campus recruiting chair, BCG India.

McKinsey said campus hiring would be done to bring in “exceptional talent”. “We continue to broaden our aperture to bring in exceptional talent by expanding our campus and lateral hiring footprint. We closed 2022 on a positive note to recruit our largest class… Our hiring was 70% more than in 2021… For 2023, we will plan to continue to hire in the same trajectory and look for the best talent,” Aditya Sharma, partner at McKinsey, said in the report.