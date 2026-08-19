Big gift for Bihar! Modi Cabinet approves major infrastructure push; THESE districts hit jackpot

Modi Cabinet approves Rs 3,590.73 crore four-laning of NH-22 in Bihar to boost Nepal border trade and cut travel congestion.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/big-gift-for-bihar-modi-cabinet-approves-major-infrastructure-push-these-districts-hit-jackpot-8505240/ Copy

PM Modi and Samrat Choudhary- File image- PTI

Patna: In a major push to expand Bihar’s National Highway network and accelerate freight and passenger transport, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the four-laning of the 82.578 km Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22. The project carries a total capital cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore. It acts as a vital feeder corridor connecting the India–Nepal border at Sonbarsa to major economic centers like Muzaffarpur on the NH-27 East–West Corridor. Here are all the details you need to know about the big decisions taken by the Modi cabinet.

Big gift for several Bihar districts

According to the Cabinet, the infrastructure expansion will significantly ease traffic congestion across densely populated regions, including Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi and Sonbarsa.

“The Muzaffarpur–Sitamarhi–Sonbarsa stretch of NH-22 holds significant strategic and economic relevance, ensuring seamless linkage to the national freight grid,” a Cabinet communique said.

It not only enhances connectivity to industrial zones like Barauni and riverine logistics hubs but also strengthens cross-border passenger and cargo movement via the nearby Land Port at Bhithamore.

PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance connectivity to five PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes (four Industrial Estates and one Mega Food Park), four Social Nodes (Baba Garibnath Temple, Mata Janki Temple, Punaura Dham, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi aspirational Districts), and two Logistic Nodes (Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi Railway Stations).

Improved connectivity will facilitate efficient movement of goods and agricultural supply chains, support regional economic growth, and provide better access to important cultural and religious destinations such as the Buddhist Circuit and historic Janaki Punaura Dham Temple, Sitamarhi.

According to the Cabinet, the project has been designed for a speed of 100 kmph with an average speed of 80 kmph, having no at-grade median openings, ensuring fast and safe travel.

Moreover, the project has provision for seven major bridges (including a 340-metre-long major bridge over the perennial Bagmati River), three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), and two flyovers to maintain cross movement of the traffic and ensure safe, high-speed travel.

(With inputs from agencies)