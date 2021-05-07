New Delhi: Petro price today went up by 28 paisa and Diesel rate has been increased by 31 paisa per litre respectively. With these, fuel prices rose sharply for fourth straight day. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) held back petrol and diesel prices rise for the past 18 days due to state elections. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Goa? Government to Announce Decision Soon

Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Today

On Friday, Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 91.27 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price today is Rs 97.61 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 93.15 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 91.41 per litre, according to an ANI report.

Diesel Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Today

In Delhi, diesel price on Friday is 81.73 per litre. Diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 88.82 per litre. In Chennai, diesel price is Rs 86.65 per litre. Diesel price in Kolkata is Rs 84.57 per litre, the ANI report said.

Petrol and diesel price rates have been increased but its quantum varied depending on the level of local taxes and levies in respective states. IANS on Thursday reported that petrol prices in some states have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark.

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by over Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year, IANS reported.