Big news for cricket fans! Indian Railways is running special train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad for India-New Zealand T20 World Cup final

This will be the second time India will play a World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

(Image: X/@RailwayNorthern)

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Ahead of this epic clash, the Indian Railways, on Saturday, made an announcement that sparked a wave of joy among cricket fans. The Railways has arranged a special train to enable cricket fans to travel from New Delhi to Ahmedabad. The official handle of Northern Railways confirmed this. This decision was taken due to the high prices of flight tickets and the shortage of tickets.

What did Northern Railway say?

The Northern Railway posted on X: “क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए भारतीय रेल की खास सौगात! बढ़े फ्लाइट टिकट और टिकटों की अनुपलब्धता को देखते हुए रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए नई दिल्ली से साबरमती के लिए आज दिनांक 7 मार्च 2026, रात 11:45 बजे विशेष ट्रेन का ऐलान। 3rd AC और 2nd AC के कोच वाली इस 19 कोच की ट्रेन में बुक करें अपनी सीट! #T20Final #SpecialTrain (A Special Gift from Indian Railways for Cricket Lovers! Considering the increased flight ticket prices and unavailability of tickets, Indian Railways has announced a special train from New Delhi to Sabarmati for passengers’ convenience, departing today, March 7, 2026, at 11:45 PM. Book your seat in this 19-coach train featuring 3rd AC and 2nd AC coaches! #T20Final #SpecialTrain)”

क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए भारतीय रेल की खास सौगात! बढ़े फ्लाइट टिकट और टिकटों की अनुपलब्धता को देखते हुए रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए नई दिल्ली से साबरमती के लिए आज दिनांक 7 मार्च 2026, रात 11:45 बजे विशेष ट्रेन का ऐलान। 3rd AC और 2nd AC के कोच वाली इस 19 कोच की… pic.twitter.com/LQuMPByqln — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) March 7, 2026

Previously, Western Railway also confirmed that a special train would be arranged for Sunday’s final. This train will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This will provide cricket lovers with an easy and affordable travel option.

Huge crowd expected

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be packed for the T20 World Cup final. India defeated England by seven runs to reach the final for the second consecutive time, while New Zealand defeated South Africa in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Glamour galore

A closing ceremony will be held at the venue before the first ball is bowled in the final. Puerto Rican Grammy Award-winning singer Ricky Martin, ‘Dandiya Queen’ Falguni Pathak, and Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh are set to entertain the 132,000-capacity stadium. The ICC has also organized a musical entertainment show before the toss.

This will be the second time India will play a World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The previous occasion, in 2023, ended in heartbreak when Australia silenced the crowd to win the 50-over World Cup.

