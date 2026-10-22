Big railway update: Vande Bharat sleeper train to connect Mumbai-Bengaluru from November; Check route, stoppages, timings and fare

A Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train may begin operations from November 1, offering passengers a faster overnight travel option. Check the proposed route, expected stoppages, timings, and other key details.

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Big railway update: Vande Bharat sleeper train to connect Mumbai-Bengaluru from November; Check route, stoppages, timings and fare (PTI/File)

Railway passengers travelling between Mumbai and Bengaluru may soon get a faster and more comfortable overnight travel option. The new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to begin its inaugural run on November 1, 2026, according to recent reports. The proposed launch date coincides with Karnataka Rajyotsava, which marks the formation of Karnataka. The new train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities and provide passengers with a modern sleeper service.

However, Indian Railways has not yet officially confirmed the launch date, regular service schedule or ticket prices. The details reported so far are provisional.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Route and Stops

The train is expected to run between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

It will cover around 1,118 km and pass through parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The proposed route includes the following stops:

Anantapur

Guntakal

Raichur

Kalaburagi

Solapur

Pune

Kalyan

These stops could make the train useful for passengers travelling to cities along the route, apart from those going to Mumbai or Bengaluru.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Timings

According to the proposed schedule, the train is expected to leave Bengaluru at 7:50 pm and reach Mumbai at 11:55 am the next day.

For the return journey, it is expected to depart from Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11:55 am the following day. The journey is expected to take around 16 hours from Bengaluru to Mumbai and approximately 15 hours and 45 minutes on the return trip.

The service is also expected to operate six days a week. Passengers should wait for the official timetable before making travel plans, as the timings and operating days may change.

How much time will the new train save?

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service could reduce travel time between Mumbai and Bengaluru by around six hours compared with existing direct train services.

The Udyan Express, one of the main direct train services on this route, takes roughly 22 to 24 hours, depending on the schedule. The new train is expected to cover the distance in about 16 hours, making it a possible alternative for people travelling for work, business or family visits.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: coaches and facilities

The new train is expected to have 16 coaches with a total capacity of around 823 berths.

The reported coach arrangement includes:

11 AC three-tier coaches

Four AC two-tier coaches

One AC first-class coach

Unlike regular Vande Bharat chair-car trains, the sleeper version is designed for longer journeys, allowing passengers to rest during overnight travel.

The train is part of Indian Railways’ wider plan to introduce faster and more comfortable services on busy routes. The final list of onboard facilities will be clearer once the railway authorities release the official details.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Expected Ticket Prices

The proposed ticket prices are expected to vary according to the class of travel. According to reports, fares could range from around Rs. 2,600 to Rs. 4,250 for the journey. These are indicative figures, and Indian Railways has not yet announced the final fare structure.

Passengers should check the official railway booking platform, IRCTC, for ticket availability, confirmed fares and booking dates once the service is opened for reservations.

When will regular services begin?

Although November 1 has been proposed for the inaugural run, the date for the start of regular commercial services is yet to be officially announced.

The final timetable, stoppages, ticket prices and reservation details are also awaited.

If introduced as planned, the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will give passengers another overnight travel option between two major economic centres. It could also help reduce journey time for people who prefer rail travel over road journeys or flights.