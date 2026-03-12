Home

Big relief for farmers amid global crude oil price hike and LPG crisis as Modi government to give Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan yojana on THIS date

The 22nd installment of PM Kisan Yojana will be given to farmers on March 13, 2026.

PM Kisan Installment

Big relief for farmers: In a matter of big relief for farmers of India amid the global crude oil price hike and LPG crisis in the country, the Modi government will soon release the amount for the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Yojana. Under the scheme benefit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd installment of the scheme into the accounts of farmers across the country from Guwahati, Assam. In the recent update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer money to the bank accounts of farmers benefiting from the PM Kisan Yojana tomorrow, March 13th.

