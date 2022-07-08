Edible Oil Price Cut: In a bid to provide relief to consumers amid rising prices, the government on Friday directed the department of Food and Public Distribution directed leading oil companies to slash the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by Rs 15 with immediate effect. The edible oil prices in the international market are witnessing a dramatic fall, however, the situation in the domestic market is slightly different as the fall in the prices is gradual.Also Read - #RasodeMeinMardHai- Pankaj Tripathi And Bail Kolhu's Initiative Aims To Equalise Gender Roles In The Kitchen

Meanwhile, the government has also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way. Earlier las month, edible oil companies has slashed prices by up to Rs 10-15 per litre.

Speaking to reporters, a couple of days back, Sudhanshu Pandey, Union food secretary said,"We made a detailed presentation and told them that global prices have declined by 10 per cent in last one week alone. This should be passed on to consumers. We have asked them to reduce the MRP."

Reports claimed that all the major producers of edible oils—Adani Wilmar and Ruchi Soya have agreed to revise the retail prices in the next 7-10 days.