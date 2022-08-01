New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters as the same cannot be considered within ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937.Also Read - Why Several Flights In India Recently Faced Technical Snags? DGCA Issues Statement

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Go First, are currently charging a fee of Rs 200 if a person is issuing a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

To recall, on May 21, 2020, the ministry made it mandatory for passengers to get the boarding pass via web check-in and carry it. However, on May 9, 2022, the ministry told the airlines to help the passengers navigate the process of web check-in and how to get bag tags printed.

Airlines can’t deny boarding to disabled passengers without medical advice: DGCA

If an airline feels a disabled passenger’s health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate decision” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not, aviation regulator DGCA said earlier.

If the airline then decides to deny boarding to the disabled passenger, it will have to immediately inform the passenger in writing and mention the reasons in that note, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.