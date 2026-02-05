Home

BIG RELIEF for Global travellers as customs baggage rules 2026 expand duty-free benefits and revise gold jewellery limits

India has rolled out Customs Baggage Rules 2026, raising duty-free limits, simplifying gold jewellery norms, and introducing digital declarations to ease international travel for passengers.

Issuing fresh customs rules on imports by passengers in international traffic, Government of India announced “Baggage Rules 2026”, updating rules regarding duty-free allowances and customs clearance procedures for international travellers. Effective 2 February 2026, travellers coming to India via air or sea will benefit from increased duty-free limits as well as simplified jewellery rules and allowances.

Highlights of Customs Rules for Baggage

Duty-free Limit Increases to ₹75,000 For Most Travellers. The standard baggage allowance, that was ₹50,000 has been increased to ₹75,000 effective 2 February 2026, for most passengers travelling by air or sea to India. The new limit has been increased for Indian residents, Indian citizens staying abroad as tourists, OCI card holders as well as foreign nationals with valid non-tourist visit visas.

Foreigners of non-Indian origin visiting India as tourists can avail a duty free allowance of ₹25,000 which was previously ₹15,000. Foreign airline crew have seen a slight increase in baggage allowance as well. The crew member baggage allowance has been increased to ₹2,500 from the existing ₹2,000.

Indian travellers who frequently fly internationally will welcome changes which brings baggage rules in line with international practices. Goods, luggage, electronic devices, apparel accessories and gift items purchased during trips abroad can now be brought into India without paying customs duty, upto the allowed limit.

Jewellery Allowances Based on Weight Instead of Value

The existing complex limits set on the value of gold and jewellery that travellers could bring into India have been scrapped.

Instead, travellers returning from overseas will be allowed to bring in duty free:

Gold jewellery: up to 40g for female travellers and 20g for male and others, provided they have been residing outside India for at least 365 days.

Foreigners visiting India as tourists will continue to have restrictions on the amount of jewellery they can import into India. Effective 2 February 2026, jewellery allowance for foreign tourists has been increased to ₹25,000.

Travelled can also declare gifts upto ₹50,000 under the Gifts for Defence Services Personnel category.

Customs Declarations to be Made Electronically

In addition to increased baggage limits, new rules will allow travellers to declare their baggage via electronic means instead of filling up a physical baggage declaration form. This measure will likely reduce queues at airports and speed up customs clearance of travellers.

International passenger baggage rules have been consolidated into the Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 which clarifies categories of travel including Movement of Passengers (MoP), Transfer of Residence (ToR) and temporary imports.

Business travellers arriving in India will benefit from these rules as allowance limits have been increased to meet international standards. Tourists and Indians returning from abroad will also benefit from easier jewellery allowances and procedures for travelling with gifts.

