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Big relief for flyers! Govt mandates 60% free seat allocation, passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together

To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of  Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directora

Published date india.com Published: March 18, 2026 9:47 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Big relief for flyers! Govt mandates 60% free seat allocation, passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together
Representational Image

To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of  Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They are

  • Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access
  • Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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