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Big relief for flyers! Govt mandates 60% free seat allocation, passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together
To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directora
To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They are
- Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access
- Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats
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