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Big relief for flyers! Govt mandates 60% free seat allocation, passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together

Big relief for flyers! Govt mandates 60% free seat allocation, passengers travelling on same PNR to be seated together

To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directora

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To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency, and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued several significant directives through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). They are

Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access

Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats

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