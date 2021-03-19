New Delhi: Here comes a big relief for LIC policy holders!! The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has now allowed policyholders to deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country. The move has been taken keeping in mind the restriction on movement due to the ongoing pandemic. The order from LIC has come into immediate effect and will be valid till the end of the month that is March 31. Also Read - LIC IPO: Now, LIC Insurance Policy Holders Will Have 10% Quota Reserved in the IPO

As per updates, the LIC has now allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due. This will be done irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy. However, the actual claim payment of the policy holders will be processed by the servicing branch only. The policy holders also need to take note that the documents will be digitally transferred through LIC's All India Network.

Moreover, the LIC has also made it clear that if a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is in another city then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.

“However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through ‘LIC’s All India Network’,” it added.

The LIC has also stated that all officers have been specifically authorised to facilitate the claim settlement process and a policyholder can walk into any of the branch offices and ask for the authorised officer for assistance.