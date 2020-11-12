New Delhi: In a huge relief for pensioners, the Central government on Thursday launched the doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through postman. Also Read - Pensioners Can Store Pension Payment Order in 'DigiLocker' Now: Govt

Issuing a statement, the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said that it has launched the doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate. Now, with this facility, pensioners can submit Life Certificate while staying at home.

As per the directives from the Central government, India Post Payments Bank, IPPB of Department of Posts & Meity have launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare: "Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman".

How to avail this service?

1) To avail the doorstep service for submission of DLC through IPPB, pensioners can get detailed information on ippbonline.com.

2) As per updates from the Centre, the service is chargeable and is be available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country.

3) To avail the service of DLC through IPPB can be viewed @ Youtube(Pension DOPPW) and facebook of D/o Pension & Pensioners Welfare .

4) Notably, this facility is available across the country.

5) The Centre has asked the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilise its network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally.

6) The IPPB has customized its Bank software and dovetailed the same with Jeevan Pramaan software of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and UIDAI, to provide DLC services.