Big Relief For Sahara Investors: Government To Launch Portal Today For Sahara Investors To Submit Claims

The ministry had earlier filed an application in the top court in order to address the grievances of the Group's depositors for the payment of their dues.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today launch a ‘Sahara portal’ where depositors of the four cooperative societies of Sahara Group whose money was stuck for many years can submit their claims.

“A portal has been developed for submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of cooperative societies namely — Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd,” the Union cooperation ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the central government had announced that the money of ten crore investors would be returned within nine months after a Supreme Court order directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore to Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) from the Sahara-SEBI refund account.

“Tomorrow is a special day for those whose money was stuck in Sahara’s cooperative societies for many years. The Modi government is moving towards fulfilling the resolution of returning the deposits of those investors, under which the ‘Sahara Refund Portal’ will be launched tomorrow. The commitment of the Ministry of Cooperatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will bring relief to all those people who are waiting to get back their hard earned money,” Amit Shah said on Twitter.

सहारा की cooperative societies में जिन लोगों के कई सालों से रुपये फँसे हुए थे, उनके लिए कल एक विशेष दिन है। मोदी सरकार उन निवेशकों की जमा राशि को लौटाने के संकल्प को पूरा करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रही है जिसके अंतर्गत कल “सहारा रिफंड पोर्टल” का शुभारंभ होगा। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी… https://t.co/VdN2txWtT2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 17, 2023

