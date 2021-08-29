New Delhi: In a big relief to taxpayers, the Finance Ministry on Sunday extended the deadlines for e-filing of various electronic forms that come under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 after taxpayers reported difficulties in filing these forms online. In a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), it was informed that the move comes on the back of difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders.Also Read - Income Tax Return Alert: Govt Plans To Extend ITR Filing Deadline Amid Glitches on Portal, Notice to be Issued Soon

The statement issued by the CBDT read, “On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, read with Income Tax Rules, 1962 (Rules), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for electronic filing of such forms.” Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Govt Says UIDAI Was Upgrading Security System, Services Stable Now For Users

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms. CBDT Circular No.16/2021 dated 29.08.2021 issued. pic.twitter.com/iOadU8ImUQ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 29, 2021

Here are the details mentioned on the CBDT circular regarding extension of due dates for E-filing: