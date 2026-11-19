Big relief for UPI users and shopkeepers, decision to impose charges may be postponed until 2027

The proposal to impose a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments may be postponed until after the 2027 state elections. The government is reluctant to rush into this decision, citing opposition from merchants and the election environment.

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Relief for UPI users and shopkeepers, decision to impose charges may be postponed until 2027 (File image)

In the latest update on the proposal to levy a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), a transaction processing fee, on digital payments, the government is reluctant to rush into implementing this rule and may delay it until after the 2027 assembly elections, reports suggest.

What is the proposal to impose MDR on UPI?

According to a Moneycontrol report, currently, sending and receiving money through UPI is generally free in the country. However, in September, a proposal was made to impose an MDR on certain large UPI payments. MDR stands for Merchant Discount Rate. According to this proposal, a 0.4% MDR will be charged on select merchant payments of more than ₹2,000. However, this fee will be limited to a maximum of ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more. This means that if a customer makes a UPI payment of ₹5,000 at a shop, the merchant may have to pay a fee based on the proposed rate.

This rule also provides some relief for the general public. There will be no charge for sending money from one person to another. Similarly, merchant payments up to ₹2,000 will be free. There is also a proposal to provide discounts to small shopkeepers. Small merchants receiving payments up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes will not be subject to MDR.

Why is the new rule not being implemented?

Preparations for the implementation of MDR were already underway. Initially, it was planned to be implemented on October 15th, but due to Diwali and related business activities, it was postponed. At that time, the UPI and Services Steering Committee decided that a new date would be announced later.

Now, the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have failed to reach a consensus on the implementation date. Indeed, trade organizations had already expressed displeasure with this proposal. In September, several trade organizations announced a ‘No UPI Day’ on October 2nd. However, after discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this protest was withdrawn. Now, there are fears that if consensus is not reached soon, this decision could be postponed until after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

NPCI’s new scheme for small shopkeepers

Amidst preparations for implementing MDR, NPCI has also launched the UPI Vyapar Saksham Yojana to connect small merchants with digital payments. According to a circular issued on November 11th, the proceeds from MDR under this scheme will be used to provide digital payment facilities to small merchants.

Under this scheme, merchants will be provided with a UPI QR code and a soundbox. A soundbox is a device that alerts the merchant to a payment via sound. This scheme will run for three years from the date of MDR implementation. Its purpose is to make it easier for small merchants to accept digital payments.

Will common customers also have to pay the charge?

For now, ordinary UPI users need not be alarmed by this proposal. According to the plan, personal customer transfers and merchant payments up to ₹2,000 will be free. The proposed MDR will be borne by the merchant, not the customer. However, if merchants incur additional costs for digital payments, it could impact their business. Some shopkeepers may try to compensate by increasing the prices of goods. The government’s stance is that the burden of MDR should not be passed on to customers. Now, all eyes are on when the government, RBI, and NPCI will jointly decide on a date for implementing this rule.