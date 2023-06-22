Home

The pilot project, to be launched later this year, when fully implemented, would be a big relief to thousands of Indian tech professionals in the United States.

Each year, up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas, a mainstay for technology giants such as Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and International Business Machines Corp.

New Delhi: President Joe Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, according to Reuters. The State Department could soon announce that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the U.S., without having to travel abroad.

Indian citizens are by far the most active users of the U.S. H-1B program and made up 73% of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in fiscal year 2022.

“We all recognize that mobility of our people is a huge asset to us. And so our goal is to approach that in a sort of multifaceted way. The State Department already has been working very hard to find creative ways to make changes to things,” Reuters quoted an official as saying.

The pilot project, to be launched later this year, when fully implemented, would be a big relief to thousands of Indian tech professionals in the United States.

Each year, the U.S. government makes 65,000 H-1B visas available to companies seeking skilled foreign workers, along with an additional 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees. The visas last for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

The companies using the most H-1B workers in recent years include the Indian-based Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services as well as Amazon, Alphabet and Meta in the U.S., according to U.S. government data.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in an exclusive interview with Business Today said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden state visit to America, there will be discussions on ease of waiting period of US visas for Indians and a number of initiatives will also be taken to make the process more seamless.

He further said that there is a huge interest in US universities to collaborate with Indian institutions. “There are more than 2 lakh students here and 2/3rd of them are in stem areas. This means there is more desire to have Indian students here. Under the education policy, there is much more interest in having campus to campus relations with Indian universities, intertwining of degrees, having joined research work and much more. This aspect is very important and critical.”

The pilot programme comes as layoffs have rippled through the tech industry in recent months and have hit H-1B visa holders particularly hard, with tens of thousands of foreign workers estimated to have been affected.The new programme wouldn’t apply to laid off H-1B workers, who must leave the U.S. after 60 days if they can’t find new employment or are unable to apply to transfer to another visa.

For the last two decades, temporary visa holders have been required to travel to a U.S. consulate abroad to renew their visa.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.