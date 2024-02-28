Big Relief To Railway Passengers: Ticket Prices Reduced For ‘Express Specials’ Trains; Check Details Here

Home

Indian Railways has restored the Second Class Ordinary Fares on ‘Passenger Trains’ renamed as ‘Express Specials’ or ‘MEMU/DEMU Express’ Trains.

Indian Railways Update: In a significant announcement, the Indian Railways has decided to reduce ticket prices to pre-COVID levels, providing a much-needed relief to railway passengers. This move comes as a welcome change for daily commuters who were burdened with increased fares post pandemic. Effective from February 27, the Indian Railways has reinstated Second Class Ordinary Fares on ‘Passenger Trains,’ now referred to as ‘Express Specials‘ or ‘MEMU/DEMU Express‘ Trains. This decision marks a shift from the post-lockdown scenario where passengers had to pay express fares even for passenger train travel.

As part of the fare reduction initiative, Ordinary Class fares have been slashed by approximately 50% on all Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains and trains with numbers starting with ‘Zero’. This reduction in fares applies to all trains previously categorized as Passenger Trains, which are now operating as ‘Express Special’ or MEMU trains across the country.

According to a report in Economic Times, the Railways phased out ‘Passenger Trains’ and elevated the minimum ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 30, aligning it with Express Train fares. In addition to the fare adjustments on specific train categories, changes have been made to the fare structure in the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) App.

As per the Hindu, the era of ‘Passenger Trains’ had ended, and commuters, especially small vendors, daily wage workers, and other low-income passengers were now paying double the fare for travelling in the same slow-moving trains. In response to the General Managers’ instructions, the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of Zonal Railways have made system changes to adjust the ‘Ordinary Class’ fares.

Ticket prices hiked during Covid-19

The national transporter had increased the fares for passengers and short-distance trains to discourage people from avoidable travels and those which are not most necessary. These fares are fixed at the unreserved price of mail/express trains for the same distance.

“Covid is still around and in fact worsening in some States. Visitors from many States are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel. Little higher price is be seen as Proactive measure of Railways to prevent crowding in trains and stop Covid from spreading,” the Ministry of Railways said in a release earlier.

