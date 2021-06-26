New Delhi: In a big relief for Indian taxpayers, the government has extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt. Also Read - Good News: I-T Compliance Deadlines Extended; Tax on Employee's COVID Treatment Exempted

The ex-gratia payment received from employer by family members in case of death of an employee due to COVID-19 would also be exempt from income tax. Also Read - Income Tax Return Filing Alert: CBDT Has This Big Update

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur made the announcement on tax exemptions for COVID-19 treatment and deaths on Friday. Also Read - No Hike in Property Tax in Mumbai Till Covid-19 Situation Continues: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The MoS Finance said that the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by the employer or to a person by any person on account of COVID-19 for 2019-20 and subsequent year won’t be taxed in hands of an employee or the beneficiary.

Thakur added that ex-gratia payment by the employer to an employee’s family or by any person to any other person’s family on the death of employee or any other person on account of COVID-19 for 2019-20 or subsequent year will be tax exempted. Ex-gratia from any other person has been restricted to Rs 10 lakh.