Big setback for liquor makers as FSSAI issues notices over misleading age claims, liquor additives

FSSAI Cracks Down On Liquor Makers: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), India’s food safety regulator, has taken stringent action against liquor makers. It has issued notices to alcoholic beverage manufacturers, raising questions over the use of unauthorised flavours and the making of misleading age-related claims on their labels. The regulator stated that the notices were issued following the detection of violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018. The violations included the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age claims, and improper disclosure of the age of blended spirits.
“The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit an explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder,” FSSAI said in a social media post.
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FASSAI stated that liquor manufacturers have been adding flavoring substances in the liquor that imitate the natural profile such as rum, brandy, gin, grain whisky, wine and beer.
“This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma,” it said.
FSSAI also highlighted that the liquor manufacturers are using unauthorised age-related claims such as synonyms or indirect expressions on the bottles to suggest the age of a product without following Regulation 13.7 of the Alcoholic Beverages Regulations.
FASSAI officials also found that liquor bottles labelled as ‘aged’ violated the rules as the age mentioned on the bottle did not reflect the youngest spirit used in the mix.
It has instructed the liquor companies to follow the norms and send an explanation why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules framed under it.
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