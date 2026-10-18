Big setback for Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever as FSSAI issues notices over misleading claims and non-compliances

FSSAI issued notices to Nestlé India and Hindustan Unilever over misleading packaging claims, labelling discrepancies and regulatory non-compliances.

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FSSAI (Photo from IANS)

New Delhi: In a big action against FMCG giants of India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued notices to leading FMCG firms, including Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) over alleged misleading claims and regulatory non-compliances concerning certain nutrition products. The FSSAI has revealed that a complaint’s examination has revealed that product label, advertisements and e-commerce listings of the companies revealed multiple non-compliances.

FSSAI serves notices to FSSAI and HUL

Taking to the social media platform X, the food regulator said Nestle India has been served a notice regarding its “Nestle Resource Renal Vanilla Flavour Powder”, a product intended for the dietary management of individuals with conservatively treated chronic kidney disease. According to FSSAI, an examination of a complaint, product label, advertisements and e-commerce listings revealed multiple non-compliances.

Allegations against big FMCG brands

The regulator said such products require prior approval under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, and Prebiotic and Probiotic Food) Regulations, 2022. However, the company had not obtained the requisite approval, rendering the product non-compliant with applicable regulations, FSSAI said. It also noted that the mandatory vegetarian or non-vegetarian symbol was missing from the product label in violation of labelling rules, a report by IANS news agency said.

The regulator directed the company to show cause and submit its response within the stipulated period, warning that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation could invite further action under food safety laws. FSSAI also issued a notice to another FMCG company HUL over claims made for “Horlicks Mother’s Plus Kesar 400 g BIB”.

The regulator said claims such as “Healthy Birth Weight” on the product label and “For baby’s healthy birth weight” in advertisements were potentially misleading. The regulator further observed that certain promotional descriptions used on e-commerce platforms did not conform to regulatory requirements and sought an explanation from the company.

In a separate notice concerning “Horlicks Women’s Plus Chocolate Nutrition Drink 400 g”, FSSAI flagged several claims including “Nutrition for Strong Bones”, “Clinically Proven to Help Improve Bone Strength in 6 Months” and “Improves Bone Health” as misleading or non-compliant with applicable norms.

(With inputs from agencies)