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Big setback for Pakistan as UAEs telecom giant Etisalat to stop operations in country and exit market

Big setback for Pakistan as UAE’s telecom giant Etisalat to stop operations in country and exit market

The Government of Pakistan and its associated entities collectively hold approximately 62 percent of the shares in PTCL, while the UAE-based Etisalat holds a 26 percent stake.

(Etisalat/Handout via Reuters)

New Delhi: UAE-Pakistan Telecom Exit Middle Eastern business conglomerate ‘Etisalat’ is reportedly considering withdrawing its presence from Pakistan’s telecom sector. According to reports, the UAE-based company is currently reviewing the feasibility of selling its stake in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and exiting the market. Amidst global uncertainties and regional tensions, this move is being viewed as part of a new strategic shift by investors from the Gulf nations.

Why the Talk of Exiting Pakistan?

This step taken by the UAE telecom giant is not limited to a single country; rather, it is an exercise aimed at optimizing its global portfolio. Changing economic conditions worldwide and broader macro-economic uncertainties have compelled investors to re-evaluate and alter their strategies. Rising geopolitical tensions across the Middle East and South Asia are also considered a significant factor driving this decision. However, sources indicate that this plan is currently in the preliminary assessment phase, and a final decision has yet to be reached.

The Dynamics of the PTCL Stake

PTCL ​​is a strategically vital company in Pakistan, featuring a mixed ownership structure. The Government of Pakistan and its associated entities collectively hold approximately 62 percent of the shares in PTCL. The UAE-based Etisalat holds a 26 percent stake, yet it retains management control over the company. The remaining 12 percent of the shares are held by private investors through the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Long-Standing Dispute Dating Back to 2005

A major financial dispute has been brewing between Etisalat and the Government of Pakistan for the past two decades. Etisalat acquired its 26% stake in 2005 after submitting a winning bid of $2.6 billion. While the company paid $1.8 billion of the agreed amount, it withheld the remaining $800 million. This payment was withheld because the Government of Pakistan failed to transfer certain PTCL assets into the company’s name. There are more than 100 such assets on which a consensus has yet to be reached between the two parties.

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Company Returns to Profitability, Yet Uncertainty Persists

PTCL ​​had been consistently incurring losses over the past few years; however, following its recent acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, the company has returned to profitability. Despite this—and even after the business plan was recently approved by the Board and shareholders—the exit of major investors could prove to be a significant setback.

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