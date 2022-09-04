Ranchi: Aiming to make Jharkhand a leading state in the nation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren ticked off a key poll promise by announcing the comeback of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The old pension scheme was discontinued on April 1, 2004, and replaced by the National Pension System (NPS). However, now the Jharkhand government is all set to implement it once again from October 1.Also Read - Good News! DTC to Offer Pension to Current, Ex-employees Not Covered Under THIS Scheme
The state government’s decision has been hailed by the state employees and it will benefit those recruited in 2004-05 and beyond. The Jharkhand cabinet has already approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the old pension scheme. Also Read - EPFO: Did You Know About These 4 Services Available Online For Pensioners' Ease?
TAKEAWAYS FROM JHARKHAND OLD PENSION SCHEME:
- The return to the Old Pension Scheme will benefit around 1.25 lakh state government employees.
- State government employees who give an affidavit to follow its rules and not place any additional financial claim on the government will be allowed to switch to the OPS.
- Under this, the state employees whose appointment process was done before April 2004, but if their contribution is made after 1st December 2004, then they will now get the option of taking the old pension scheme.
- The old pension scheme was defined as opposed to the investment return-based NPS. In the NPS, the government and employees contribute an equal portion towards the pension fund.
- The old scheme provided 50% of the last drawn salary as the pension The minimum payment to retired employees as pension is ₹3,500 in the NPS, with those above 80 getting an additional pension between 20 and 100 per cent of basic pensions, as per a report in policybazaar.