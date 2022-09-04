Ranchi: Aiming to make Jharkhand a leading state in the nation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren ticked off a key poll promise by announcing the comeback of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The old pension scheme was discontinued on April 1, 2004, and replaced by the National Pension System (NPS). However, now the Jharkhand government is all set to implement it once again from October 1.Also Read - Good News! DTC to Offer Pension to Current, Ex-employees Not Covered Under THIS Scheme

The state government’s decision has been hailed by the state employees and it will benefit those recruited in 2004-05 and beyond. The Jharkhand cabinet has already approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the old pension scheme. Also Read - EPFO: Did You Know About These 4 Services Available Online For Pensioners' Ease?

TAKEAWAYS FROM JHARKHAND OLD PENSION SCHEME: