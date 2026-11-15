Big trade win for India as US assures India of preferential market access under proposed BTA

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announces that India has secured an assurance from the US for preferential market access over competing nations under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for the Indian economy, India has secured a key assurance from the United States that Indian goods will receive preferential market access in the American market compared to competing nations under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Sunday. Speaking to reporters during his two-day visit to Egypt, Goyal revealed that this strategic understanding was already established at the highest leadership level when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed on a broad framework to deepen bilateral trade ties. For those unversed, the India-US trade negotiations have gained added significance after the US Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs that had formed the basis of earlier discussions.

What Piyush Goyal said on India-US trade negotiations?

“This was already agreed between the leaders – President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they announced that we have both come to a broad framework agreement a few months ago, and it has been acknowledged that India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duties than our competitor countries,” Goyal said.

India and the US had finalised the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement in February, with both sides aiming to deepen economic engagement and expand market access. However, the signing of the initial tranche has been delayed as the two countries continue negotiations amid changes in the US tariff regime.

Story highlights:

Preferential Market Access: India has received an assurance from the United States that Indian goods will enjoy preferential access in the American market over competing countries under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Minister’s Announcement: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared the update while speaking to reporters during his two-day official visit to Egypt on Sunday.

Leadership-Level Understanding: Goyal clarified that the understanding was already reached at the top leadership level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Bilateral Trade Framework: The assurance stems from a broader framework agreed upon by both leaders to strengthen bilateral trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.

The minister’s remarks come days after a senior government official said Washington had assured New Delhi of a comparative tariff advantage over competing nations under the proposed agreement. The two sides are currently working towards concluding the first tranche of the pact by the end of the current financial year.

According to the official, discussions are continuing both on the first tranche and the broader bilateral trade agreement, while the final extent of tariff concessions and competitive advantages for Indian exports will depend on the framework eventually agreed upon.

(With inputs from agencies)