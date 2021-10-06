New Delhi: Here comes a big update that will benefit over 23 lakh pensionsers across the country. The Department of Ex-servicemen welfare, Ministry of Defence, said it has integrated the Electronic Pension Payment Order (EPPO) generated by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Pension, Allahabad, with Digi Locker, in order to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ of Defence Pensioners. The Ministry in a statement said that the move will benefit over 23 lakhs defence pensioners.Also Read - Modi Government Amends Old Policy On Suspension of Family Pension | All You Need To Know

As per updates, the initiative will create a permanent record of PPO in Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners. Also Read - States To Provide Compensation Of Rs 50,000 To Families Of Covid Victims: Centre Tells SC

It must be noted that the PCDA (Pension), Allahabad, has been registered as a Service Provider for providing EPPOs of over 23 lakhs Defence Pensioners through Digi Locker platform, enabling the Defence Pensioners to access their EPPO from anywhere in the world. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees. They Will Receive These Benefits Before 3% DA Hike

The government in a statement said that the move will enable all Defence Pensioners to obtain instantly a copy of the latest copy of the PPO from Digi Locker.