Big update for Gautam Adani as Adani and family top GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2026

Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List for the first time, surpassing DLF's Rajiv Singh with a real estate wealth of ₹90,400 crore

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Gautam Adani- File image

Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 150: In a significant business development, India’s second richest man, Gautam Adani has received a big update in the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 150. In the recent development, Gautam Adani and family have claimed the number one spot on the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 150 of 2026. Overtaking DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family, the Adani family has secured the top position with a Rs 90,400 crore. Here are all the details you need to know about the new GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 150 of 2026.

The 2026 Real Estate Wealth Leaderboard

A mix of massive surges and market-induced slides has reshuffled India’s property elite this year:

1st Place: Gautam Adani & Family (₹90,400 Crore) The Details: At 64, Adani climbed two spots to claim the crown. Powered by a staggering 73% year-on-year surge in real estate wealth, Ahmedabad-based Adani Properties maintains its status as India’s most valuable unlisted real estate powerhouse with major urban developments underway.

2nd Place: Rajiv Singh & Family (₹90,200 Crore) The Details: The 67-year-old DLF leader slipped to second place following a 29% decline in wealth, triggered by a broader market correction. Despite the dip, the New Delhi-based developer remains a dominant force in the industry.

3rd Place: Mangal Prabhat Lodha & Family (₹67,700 Crore) The Details: The 70-year-old founder and his family dropped one spot to third. Their real estate wealth dipped 27% amid market corrections, though Mumbai-based Lodha Developers continues to drive national expansion and steady sales growth.

4th Place (Tie): Vikas Oberoi (₹42,500 Crore) The Details: The Oberoi Realty chief secures the fourth spot, showcasing strong resilience in the luxury market.

5th Place (Tie): Chandru Raheja & Family (₹42,500 Crore) The Details: Tied with Oberoi, the Raheja family rounds out the top five, maintaining their massive footprint in the commercial and residential sectors.



India ranks 4th in Hurun global list with 61 unicorns

In an update from last month, India retained its position among the world’s leading startup ecosystems with 61 unicorns, ranking fourth globally in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026. The country continued to be one of the world’s largest startup hubs, with Bengaluru retaining its status as India’s unicorn capital with 25 unicorns, followed by Mumbai with 13.

India’s highest-valued unicorns represented sectors such as brokerage, quick commerce and fintech. Meanwhile, six Indian unicorns also debuted on the public markets during the year, reflecting an improving IPO environment.

(With inputs from agencies)