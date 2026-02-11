Big update for Google employees as global tech giant offers exit packages to These employees, reason is...

Home

Google has reportedly offered voluntary exit program to its employees across the world. Check eligibility and other details.

Google voluntary exit program: In a matter of global relevance for employees of Google across the world, the global tech giant has offered exit packages to certain teams within the global business organization. Google’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler has said in his recent mail to staff that the employees on certain teams within the global business organization (GBO) could voluntarily leave the company with a severance package. Here are all the details you need to know about what Google’s chief business officer has said reportedly said about the exit packages being offered to Google employees.

What Google’s chief business officer said about exit packages being to Google employees?

“We’re starting the year in a strong position thanks to everything you accomplished in 2025. But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high”, Schindler wrote in the memo as quoted by Business Insider.

“While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we’ve decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible,” he wrote.

What is Google planning around Artificial Intelligence?

In the memo, Schindler discussed about google AI impact where he told employees that everyone in GBO must be fully committed to the mission and embrace AI to drive even greater impact. He added that for those who are not comfortable with the pace at which the company needs to operate or who feel ready to leave Google, a voluntary exit program will be offered for certain US-based GBO roles, including positions on solutions teams, in sales, corporate development and other areas.

Who is not eligible for google voluntary exit program?

“While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we’ve decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible,” Schindler wrote about eligibility for the exit packages.

