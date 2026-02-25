Home

Business

Big update for lakhs of Indian Railway pensioners as Modi government issues BIG warning about THIS issue; check details

Big update for lakhs of Indian Railway pensioners as Modi government issues BIG warning about THIS issue; check details

Lakhs of pensioners of Indian Railways are being targeted through fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages. Here's what the government has said in the alert.

Indian Railways- File image

Railway pension scam alert: In a matter of concern for lakhs of pensioners of Indian Railways, the Modi government has recently issued a scam alert. In its recent advise to the pensioners of Indian Railways, the government of India has advised railway pensioners to remain vigilant against scammers who are sending messages claiming to update pension payment orders (PPOs) or service records.​ Here are all the details you need you need to know about the alert central government has sent to pensioners of Indian Railways regarding the scam.

Why pensioners of Indian Railways should be alert?

In the recent development, the Railways Ministry has said in its alert that certain cyber fraudsters are making fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, “seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, additional pension benefits, etc.”

What has Indian Railways said in its warning to pensioners?

The ministry said that Railways do not send links or messages for updating PPO or service records and therefore, pensioners of Indian Railways must ignore any such fraud links, a report by IANS news agency said.

“No Railway official is authorised to seek bank details, OTPs, passwords, or any confidential information through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media. Pensioners are advised to remain vigilant and also sensitise their family members in this regard,” it noted.​

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What should you do if you receive fraud OTP?

Any suspicious call or message should be immediately reported to the Police Cyber Cell and the concerned administrative office.​

How are scams conducted with pensioners of Indian Railways?

“My dad recently retired from Central Railways and is still waiting for his first pension. Today he got a call from +91 6291465267 — the guy claimed he was a railway official calling about his pension account.

Turns out this is a scam, and it’s honestly quite convincing. The caller seemed to be operating from Kolkata, but somehow had details of employees retired from the Mumbai division, including employee IDs which seems data is being leaked, which turned out to be fake”, a Reddit user’s post said while exposing the scam.

Rising number of fraud case in India

According to the minister, 376 complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal regarding 3.99 lakh suspicious bookings, and 12,819 suspicious email domains have been blocked in 2025. ​Therefore, in order to curb misuse and improve fairness in Tatkal bookings, Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) verification has been introduced for online Tatkal ticket bookings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.