Mumbai: Bikaji Foods International Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, November 3, 2022, and the three-day issue will conclude on Monday, November 7, 2022. Fixing the price band between Rs 285 and Rs 300 per share, the company is expecting to raise Rs 881 crore at the upper end of the price band.Also Read - IFC, its AMC arm to invest $45 mn in Lighthouse's 3rd PE fund

IPO DETAILS

Bidding dates: November 3, 2022 – November 7, 2022

Minimum investment: Rs 14,250

Lot size: 50

Price range: Rs 285 – Rs 300

Issue size: Rs 881.22 crore

Listing date: November 11, 2022

ABOUT BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

According to stock broker Groww, Bikaji Foods International Ltd is India’s third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint and the second-fastest growing company in the Indian organized snack market.

Bikaji Foods’ products include the most common Indian snacks that ranges from bhujia to namkeen to packaged sweets to papad and even, western snacks.

The founder of Bikaji Foods International Shiv Ratan Agarwal is the grandson of Haldiram’s founder Gangabishan Agarwal.

Bikaji Foods International Limited operates across 23 states and four Union Territories as of June 2022, according to a Moneycontrol report. The report added that in the quarter ended of June FY23, the company exported products to 21 countries, which contributed 3.2 percent to total sales.

The key competitors of Bikaji Foods include Haldiram Foods International, Bikanerwala, Prataap Snacks, Balaji Wafers, ITC, Pepsico India Holdings and DFM Foods.

The shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited traded at around 25 percent premium over upper price band in the grey market, according to Moneycontrol. A grey market or a parallel market is an an unofficial market for financial securities. A grey market enables analysts to gauge demand for a new offering that’s coming to the market.