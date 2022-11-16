Bikaji Foods International Listing Today: Things You Should Know

The ₹881 crore IPO of Bikaji Foods International Ltd was sold at a range of ₹285-₹300 and was subscribed over 26.7 times.

Mumbai: One of India’s leading players in the FMCG segment, Bikaji Foods International Limited, is all set to hit Dalal Street today. The equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the list ‘B’ of securities effective today November 16, 2022, as per the information available on the BSE website.

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LTD: THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

According to market observers, the grey market premium (GMP) of Bikaji Foods International Ltd as of today is ₹28.

As the shares are shown in the grey market at a premium of ₹28, IPO subscribers are expected to get a decent return.

Experts opine that if the markets open on a bullish note, we can expect Bikaji Foods’ debut at around ₹350 per share. In a bearish scenario, Bikaji Foods’ share price may open at around ₹300.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd’s products range across six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks.

The grey market observers have suggested that the issue received a positive response from institutional bidders and they’re expecting the Dalal Street debut to give decent returns to the subscribers.