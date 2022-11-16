Bikaji Foods Makes Fair Debut On Dalal Street, Opens At ₹321 Or 7% Premium

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bikaji Foods was subscribed as much as 26.67 times whereas its retail portion was subscribed 4.38 times. Its QIB portion got subscribed 80.63 times.

Bikaji Foods Makes Fair Debut On Dalal Street, Opens At ₹321 Or 7% Premium

Mumbai: The shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited were listed at a premium on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. Bikaji shares opened on BSE at ₹321 and NSE at ₹322.80. The share price later surged to an intraday high of ₹335 per piece.

“Bikaji Foods share has debuted at 7 per cent over its issue price. The company’s muted listing but the issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional as well as Retail side. Nevertheless, the company’s margins are on the declining side and a P/E valuation of 95.2 looks expensive. Therefore, we advise only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹310 levels,” Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, as reported by Mint.

The report added the comments of Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities who said, “Bikaji Foods International Limited is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. The company’s product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks as well as other snacks. It has posted declined margins for FY22 on higher sales in line with the general trends of the industry. Sustainability of such margins going forward amidst stiff competition raise concerns. It has subscribed 26x in total where investors can expect some listing gains and long term investors can park their funds in this issue.”