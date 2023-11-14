Home

Bikanervala Chairman Kedarnath Aggarwal Dies At 86, ‘Kakaji’ Started Entrepreneurial Journey As Street Vendor

The founder and chairman of Bikanervala, one of the most famous sweet shops in India, Kedarnath Aggarwal aka 'Kakaji' dies at the age of 86. Know all about his inspiring entrepreneurial journey.

Bikanervala Chairman Kedarnath Aggarwal Dies (File Photo)

New Delhi: Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, the Founder and Chairman of one of the biggest and most famous sweets and snacks brand, Bikanervala died at the age of 86 on Monday. Fondly known as ‘Kakaji’, Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal’s entrepreneurial journey has been defining and an example of true inspiration. On is demise, Bikanervala has said in a statement that it has “marked the end of an era that has enriched palates and touched countless lives.” Kedarnath Aggarwal had started by selling bhujia ad rasgulla on the streets of old Delhi, along with his brother, Satyanarayan Aggarwal. The brothers belonged to Bikaner but had shifted to Delhi in the 50s.

Bikanervala Chairman Dies At 86

As mentioned earlier, the Chairman of Bikanervala, Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal has died at the age of 86, on Monday. The Managing Director of the group, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said, “Kakaji’s departure is not just a loss to Bikanervala; it’s a void in the culinary landscape. His vision and leadership will forever guide our culinary journey.” Radhey Mohan Aggarwal, the eldest son of Kedarnath Aggarwal and Director of Bikanervala Group said, “As we bid farewell to a legend, we carry forward his legacy with a deep sense of responsibility. Bikanervala will continue to be a reflection of his values – a place where every dish tells a story and every customer is part of our extended family.”

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal: Inspiring Entrepreneurial Journey

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, who originally was from Bikaner, came to Delhi in the 1950s with his brother, to establish his own shop and business; his family used to own a sweet shop since 1905 and it was known as Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar. Initially, the two brothers used to sell bhujia and rasgulla in buckers, on the streets of old Delhi. After a while, he set up a shop in Chandni Chowk and used family recipes to make sweets and snacks; what started with Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar, became Bikanervala; the specialities included Moong Dal Halwa, Bikaneri Bhujia and Kaju Katli amonth other things. From being a street vendor to establishing Bikanervala, Kakaji’s journey has been very inspiring.

The company operates more than 60 outlets in India and has presence in countries such as the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal and the UAE.

(Inputs from PTI)

