Bikanervala Partners With Google Cloud For Seamless, Secure Collaboration Across 150 Locations

New Delhi: Bikanervala, a renowned Indian food chain, has embarked on a digital transformation journey by adopting Google Workspace with the support of Shivaami, Google Cloud’s partner with specialization in Google Workspace solutions. The move will enable the customer to enhance their productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Bikanervala stored information in files across multiple email systems and they realised that this was not the most efficient way of storing and sharing information. Google Workspace was an obvious choice with features like advanced security and management controls, two-factor authentication, and data encryption. The customer saw increased user security even with mobile usage, greater admin control, and device management. The use of Google Workspace improved cost savings significantly with reduced downtime for Bikanervala.

Mr Ankit Aggarwal, CIO of Bikanervala, said, “Before adopting Google Workspace – we were using two email solutions from different systems for our brands Bikanervala and Bikano. This created challenges in our ability to sync and connect across both brands, while raising many security challenges. Google Workspace became the one-stop solution that allowed us to work in sync and also nullified the security concern. With the implementation of Google Workspace, our 4200+ employees spread across 150 locations both in India and globally can now collaborate securely and seamlessly”.

Mr Abhinav Kishore – India Head, SMB at Google Cloud said, “We are excited to help Bikanervala leverage the power of Google Workspace and drive better collaboration and efficiency across their organization without compromising on security. With Google Workspace they have totally reimagined the way they work across multiple locations in this hybrid working era.”

Shivaami played a critical role in the successful adoption of Google Workspace at Bikanervala. The company’s experts provided end-to-end support, from planning to implementation to training and support. They ensured a smooth transition to the new system and helped Bikarnervala’s employees adapt to the new tools.

Commenting on the successful implementation, Mr Punit Thakkar, CEO of Shivaami, said, ”We are thrilled to announce our successful implementation of Google Workspace for our valued client Bikanervala. Shivaami’s team worked diligently to provide comprehensive solutions, including assessment, training, and enablement- resulting in a smooth transition for Bikanervala. Our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has enabled us to deliver world-class solutions that empower our clients to thrive in today’s digital age. We are excited to continue to drive transformative change and deliver value to our clients with Google Cloud technologies.”

Bikarnervala’s adoption of Google Workspace with support from Shivaami demonstrates how imperative it is for businesses to focus on digital transformation in today’s business environment. The move will help the company to streamline its operations, improve collaboration, and enhance customer service.

